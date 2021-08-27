Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 14,870 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 32,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,760. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63.

