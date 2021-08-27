Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.