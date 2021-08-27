Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $698.97 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $745.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth $26,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

