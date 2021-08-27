AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 1,322,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. The stock has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

