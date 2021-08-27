Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,716 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $32.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.85.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

