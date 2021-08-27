Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $32.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.19. 5,449,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.76.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.85.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.