Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) PT Raised to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of XX stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.19. 16,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avante Logixx has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

