Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

