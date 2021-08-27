Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.