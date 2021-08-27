Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer Sells 1,143 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 6,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,126. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.