AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVITA Medical stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $495.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.99.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

