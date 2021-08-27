AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVITA Medical stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $495.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.99.
In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.
