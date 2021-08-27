AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley downgraded AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

