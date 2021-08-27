Axel Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 1.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

