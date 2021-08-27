Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $204.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,868,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

