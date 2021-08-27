B. Riley Raises City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $22.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.