BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

