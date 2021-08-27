Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 424 ($5.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 315 ($4.12). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

BAB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 364.75 ($4.77).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB stock opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.