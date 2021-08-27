Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.64. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 48,186 shares trading hands.
BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
