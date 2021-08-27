Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 281 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,757. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

