Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 481,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,564. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

