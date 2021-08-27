Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 1,633.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 145,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 76,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

