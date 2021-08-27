Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.68 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

CHKP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. 12,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

