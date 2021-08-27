Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 1,726,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15.

