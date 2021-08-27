Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 97,909 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.75% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000.

KBWB traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $67.88. 232,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,167. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

