Bank of America Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

