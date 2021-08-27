Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

