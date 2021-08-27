Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$148.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.62. The firm has a market cap of C$82.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.92 and a 1-year high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

