Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TSSLF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Telesites has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87.
About Telesites
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.