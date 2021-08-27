Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSSLF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Telesites has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87.

About Telesites

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

