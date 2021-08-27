Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

