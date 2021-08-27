Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $575.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $8,244,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

