Bata 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $114,134.30 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 88.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00358403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

