Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2021 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.04 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $71.93 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “L Brands, Inc. operates as a retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories primarily in the United States. Its brand includes Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel. The company sells its product through franchise, license, wholesale partners, websites, catalogue, and other channels. L Brands Inc., formerly known as Limited Brands Inc., is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

8/5/2021 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

8/4/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $67.84. 2,553,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,643. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

