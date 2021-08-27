Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.15.

BECN opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

