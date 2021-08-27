Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHCS opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.