Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,256 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

NYSE:DKS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

