Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 470,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.