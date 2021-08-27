Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.