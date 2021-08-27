Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

