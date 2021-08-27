Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.