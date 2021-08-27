Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 22% Higher

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 168,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 204,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton acquired 77,517 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$41,084.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,114,289 shares in the company, valued at C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

