Benchmark Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $727.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $636.00 to $727.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $673.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $592.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

