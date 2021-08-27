Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.