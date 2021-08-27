Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €119.25 ($140.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €119.78. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.