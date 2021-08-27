Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.