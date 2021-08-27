Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.26. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

