Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -40.13. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

