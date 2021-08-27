Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

