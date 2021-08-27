Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $1.85 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,761 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

