Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

