BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

