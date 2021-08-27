BIDR (BIDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.11 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00124650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00153730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,602.05 or 1.00157799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.76 or 0.01019968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.24 or 0.06630415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

